After five straight shootout misses by North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth, Bulldogs senior Nick Swaney scored against Adam Scheel and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth picked up an extra point after tying the No. 1 Fighting Hawks 2-2 in overtime.

Cole Koepke forced the extra period for Minnesota Duluth (4-0-1) after he tied the score on a Matt Anderson assist with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third. Koepke also had an assist on Jesse Jacques' first-period goal that opened the scoring.

North Dakota (3-1-1) answered with a goal by Riese Gaber in the second period and a power-play goal by Shane Pinto with 7:36 left in the third period.

The shootout provided missed opportunities for both teams as North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel and Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti were perfect through five shooters until Swaney, a Lakeville North grad, finally broke through.

Scheel and Fanti battled all night. Scheel stopped 30 of 32 shots through regulation and overtime for the Fighting Hawks. Fanti had 26 saves on 28 shots for the Bulldogs.

• Minnesota State Mankato's men's hockey series against Milwaukee School of Engineering scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Mankato has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Raiders program.