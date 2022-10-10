Taylor Landfair had 12 kills and Jenna Wenaas 11 as the No. 11 Gophers volleyball team defeated host Michigan State 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 on Sunday afternoon.

Naya Gross, a 6-3 middle blocker who transferred from Michigan State this season as a graduate student, added seven kills and five blocks for Minnesota (9-5, 4-2 Big Ten), which hit a season-high .463.

Michigan State (10-7, 1-5) hit .161. Maradith O'Gorman led the Spartans with nine kills.

U soccer wins

Defender Gabbie Cesarone, a graduate transfer from Washington University in St. Louis, scored in the 24th minute as the Gophers soccer team beat Iowa 1-0 on Senior Day at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium before a program record crowd of 1,909.

The victory for Minnesota (6-7-1, 2-4) ended a four-match losing streak.

Cesarone's goal, her fourth of the season and all on set pieces, came after a corner kick by McKenna Buisman. Cesarone put the ball in the upper left corner of the net, past Macy Enneking, who had four saves for the Hawkeyes (3-6-5, 0-3-3). Senior Megan Plaschko stopped six shots for Minnesota.

"I'm so proud of the team for grinding out a really tough game on Senior Day," coach Erin Chastain said. "That's how Big Ten games are, and we haven't been able to do that."

The Gophers have four regular-season games left, one at home.

Etc.

Minnesota Morris won the women's team title in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference golf meet on Saturday with a score of 1,097 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn. And Brady Ralph of the Cougars was the individual men's champion for the second year in a row with a 5-over 221. Wisconsin-Superior won the men's team title with a 959; Northwestern (St. Paul) was second by two shots in the men's and women's meets.