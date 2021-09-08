1. Packers

So much for all that offseason drama. Aaron Rodgers guns for a second straight MVP while auditioning for his new home in 2022.

2. Buccaneers

Everyone's back for Tom Brady's quest for an eighth Super Bowl win. Can they recapture the magic from last year's 8-0 finish?

3. Rams

So, Matthew Stafford is a 13-year veteran with a sub-.500 record and no playoff wins. And it's Super Bowl or bust for him. Hmmm.

4. 49ers

They have an enviable situation at quarterback, a strong offensive line and a defense that's ready to reassert itself.

5. Washington

The NFL's worst division has its distinct advantages. The WFT has an elite defense and some 38-year-old FitzMagic on offense.

6. Cardinals

The defense looks great on paper and Kyler Murray is poised to reach the next level. Playoffs in Kliff Kingsbury's third year?

7. Seahawks

Russell Wilson is 98-45-1, 9-for-9 in reaching the playoffs and has a Super Bowl ring. And he's not happy.

8. Vikings

Everything hinges on the offensive line protecting Kirk Cousins and the defensive line wreaking havoc on all his counterparts.

9. Bears

Can Chicago be an elite defense again? Will Justin Fields make an impact as a rookie? Matt Nagy's job probably depends on it.

10. Cowboys

America's So-Called Team hasn't reached the Super Bowl or been to the conference title game in 26 years.

11. Saints

Jameis Winston threw 44 interceptions in his final 25 games with Tampa Bay. Good luck with that post-Drew Brees era, N'awlins.

12. Falcons

The new regime believes in Matt Ryan. Too bad Julio Jones didn't believe in the new regime.

13. Giants

Weak quarterback behind an even weaker offensive line is a bad mix.

14. Panthers

Sam Darnold's newfound success in Carolina hinges a lot on whether Christian McCaffrey recaptures his old self.

15. Lions

There's considerably less pressure on Jared Goff in Detroit than on Stafford in L.A. And considerably less talent as well.

16. Eagles

It's been a long, hard slide since these fellas covered U.S. Bank Stadium in green confetti at the end of Super Bowl LII.