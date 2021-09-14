TOP TWO TEAMS

1. Buccaneers (1-0)

Will Tom Brady ever play old? Not anytime soon based on that silky game-winning drive to outgun Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

2. Rams (1-0)

A dominating start in their quest to win the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

BOTTOM TWO TEAMS

31. Giants (0-1)

Daniel Jones now has 30 fumbles and 40 turnovers in 28 games.

32. Jaguars (0-1)

Will Urban Meyer be able to finish a season that starts with a loss to Houston?

WHERE ARE THE VIKINGS?

Somewhere south of Cincinnati, which isn't good. Until we see a game that isn't a flag fest, let's rank 'em 26th.

BEST WIN

Steelers 23, Bills 16. So much for the demise of the Steelers, who were a touchdown underdog at Buffalo.

WORST LOSS

Packers 3, Saints 38. Green Bay did not convert a third down with Aaron Rodgers on the field. What … the … heck!?

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Matthew Stafford. His grand L.A. debut couldn't have gone any better. On throws of at least 10 yards, he went 7 for 9 for 212 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

WORST DEBUT

Arthur Smith. In a 33-6 home loss to the Eagles, Smith's Falcons netted 77 yards in their final 10 possessions.

STAT OF THE WEEK

49ers backup quarterback and native Minnesotan Trey Lance became the first player to throw a touchdown pass on his first NFL attempt since Tim Tebow in 2010.

STREAKING

The Jaguars have lost 16 straight.

. . .

Week 2 Sneak Preview

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chiefs at Ravens. Mahomes is 3-0 against Lamar Jackson and 11-0 in September games.

STAT TO WATCH

According to Next Gen, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went 8 for 10 for 142 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating when blitzed by the Titans in Tennessee. Next up: Vikings at home. Ouch.

LOCK

Bucs (minus-13) over Falcons

UPSET ALERT

Cowboys (plus-3) at Chargers

BOLD PREDICTION

Josh Allen's five-game winning streak against the Dolphins will end when the 0-1 Bills travel to Miami.