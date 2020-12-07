NFC playoff picture
The Vikings are trying to become the third team since 1970 to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start. They have four games left (at Tampa Bay, home vs. Chicago, at New Orleans, at Detroit) to make it happen. Seven teams in each conference make the playoffs. Here’s how the NFC lines up at the moment:
Division leaders
1. New Orleans South 10-2
2. Green Bay North 9-3
3. L.A. Rams West 8-4
4. N.Y. Giants East 5-7
Wild cards
5. Seattle West 8-4
6. Tampa Bay South 7-5
7. Vikings North 6-6
First team out
8. Arizona West 6-6
Note: San Francisco (5-6) hosts Buffalo on Monday.
