Introduction: It's rare to hear Twins manager Rocco Baldelli forcefully criticize his players, but he did just that after another feeble offensive effort in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta that dropped the Twins out of first place. Now we wait and see: Are any meaningful and visible changes coming, either to the lineup or the staff?

6:00: Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks released a joint statement postponing a hearing scheduled for Thursday. The two sides say they are making progress on a compromise to keep the Diamondbacks on Bally Sports, something that could foreshadow a similar resolution for the Twins for the rest of 2023.

10:00: Steve Grove, the new publisher and CEO of the Star Tribune, joins host Michael Rand to talk about the role sports play at our media company and in Minnesota overall. Grove, with Minnesota roots and a history as a prep and college athlete, knows the value of a well-told story.

31:00: The Wild's first-round pick is a local product, while the Wolves moved on from a key bench player.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports