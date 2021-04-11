New Hampshire graduate transfer Sean Sutherlin became the fourth commitment for new Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson, he tweeted Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound former Irondale standout averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 2019-20, but he sat out last season because of a hip injury.

Sutherlin, who was also hearing from Missouri recently, talked to Johnson on a phone call earlier this week to learn how interested the Gophers were in bringing him home.

In his first season at New Hampshire, Sutherlin was a rebounding machine by leading the American East Conference with 12 double-doubles and ranking second in rebounds per game. He scored 20 or more points four times, including 21 points and career-high 20 rebounds vs. Bryant.

Following his senior year at Irondale in 2017, he played two seasons at Sheridan College in Wyoming, which included averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a sophomore.

Despite having seven players in the transfer portal from last season's roster, Johnson continues to make the portal also work in his favor.

The Gophers, who saw former starting guard Gabe Kalscheur commit Saturday to Iowa State, have also landed three other transfers with George Washington's Jamison Battle, Lafayette's E.J. Stephens and William & Mary's Luke Loewe.