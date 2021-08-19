NEW YORK - An eight-day, seven-game Eastern road trip begins tonight for the Twins with the first of four in the Bronx against the Yankees.

Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó became a father again today, with the birth in Minneapolis of a daughter, Danea, who arrived a week early. Mother and daughter are great, said a very excited father.

Sanó will play tonight, then return home for the weekend, and will rejoin the Twins in Boston for the Tuesday-Thursday series at Fenway Park.

The Twins used eight pitchers Wednesday, which kind of spoiled their setup for a bullpen-heavy game (6:10 p.m., BSN) at Yankee Stadium.

John Gant (4-6, 3.49 including his time with St. Louis) will presumably get a long leash from manager Rocco Baldelli as he tries to eat up some innings.

"He can give more than your typical guy coming out of the bullpen," manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday.

The Twins have won four consecutive series. The Yankees have the best record in the majors (27-11) since July 6 and have won six in a row to move into playoff position.

Righthander Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89) pitches for the Bombers tonight.

Twins lineup hasn't been posted yet.

YANKEES LINEUP

Jake Voit, DH

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Aaron Judge, CF

Joey Gallo, LF

Giancarlo Stanton, RF

Rougned Odor, 2B

Andrew Velasquez, SS

Kyle Higashioka, C

Tyler Wade, 3B