The popular Borealis train route from St. Paul’s Union Depot to Chicago is expected to bring in 232,000 riders in its first year. A new business is betting those riders will need something to read.
Books
Need something to read on the popular new trains from St. Paul? A new book store will have you covered
Story Line Books plans to open at Union Depot in September.
Story Line Books is expected to open in the depot this September, in between 1881 by Lake Elmo Inn restaurant and Choo Choo Bob’s Train Store. It’ll be owned and operated by lawyer-turned-bookseller (and train enthusiast) Danielle Miller, who said, “I’ve spent the last eight years in a career that drained my mind and soul. I can’t believe I’m getting this opportunity to spend my days surrounded by books and other people who love them!”
Initially, the store will specialize in fiction and books for young readers, according to Miller, but she’s eager to find out what Union Depot’s monthly visitors want to read. Story Line also plans to host author readings and book clubs when it opens its doors next month.
More from Books
Need something to read on the popular new trains from St. Paul? A new book store will have you covered
Story Line Books plans to open at Union Depot in September.