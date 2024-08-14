Books

Need something to read on the popular new trains from St. Paul? A new book store will have you covered

Story Line Books plans to open at Union Depot in September.

By Chris Hewitt

Star Tribune

August 14, 2024 at 1:30PM
Amtrak’s Borealis daily service to Chicago from St. Paul’s Union Depot began May 21. A new business in the depot will offer its riders something to read. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune)

The popular Borealis train route from St. Paul’s Union Depot to Chicago is expected to bring in 232,000 riders in its first year. A new business is betting those riders will need something to read.

Story Line Books is expected to open in the depot this September, in between 1881 by Lake Elmo Inn restaurant and Choo Choo Bob’s Train Store. It’ll be owned and operated by lawyer-turned-bookseller (and train enthusiast) Danielle Miller, who said, “I’ve spent the last eight years in a career that drained my mind and soul. I can’t believe I’m getting this opportunity to spend my days surrounded by books and other people who love them!”

Initially, the store will specialize in fiction and books for young readers, according to Miller, but she’s eager to find out what Union Depot’s monthly visitors want to read. Story Line also plans to host author readings and book clubs when it opens its doors next month.


Chris Hewitt

Interim editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See More

More from Books

See More
Books

Need something to read on the popular new trains from St. Paul? A new book store will have you covered

Story Line Books plans to open at Union Depot in September.

TV

TV review: ‘Chimp Crazy’ may be even more bananas than ‘Tiger King’

Books

From Japan, a novel about a girl who makes new friends and rides a hippo to school

photo of author Yoko Ogawa