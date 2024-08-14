Story Line Books is expected to open in the depot this September, in between 1881 by Lake Elmo Inn restaurant and Choo Choo Bob’s Train Store. It’ll be owned and operated by lawyer-turned-bookseller (and train enthusiast) Danielle Miller, who said, “I’ve spent the last eight years in a career that drained my mind and soul. I can’t believe I’m getting this opportunity to spend my days surrounded by books and other people who love them!”