1. Let's hope Iowa and Iowa State both get to this game. Iowa led by Caitlin Clark, went to high school in Des Moines, not far from Ames. Iowa State led by Ashley Joens, went to high school in Iowa City.

2. Nebraska bounces a No. 1 seed, catching the notoriously mercurial Cardinals on a down day in the Round of 32.

3. Who wouldn't look forward to a potential matchup of post players Maddy Siegrist (Villanova) and Naz Hillmon (Michigan). Siegrist is averaging 25.9 points and 9.5 boards, Hillmon 21.0 and 9.4

4. The Big Ten's final team is eliminated in a marquee matchup featuring two of thebest players in the country this season in Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) and Clark.

5. Coming off a rather disappointing season, Maryland will give defending champion Stanford all it can handle in a last-minute loss.

6. Utah advances to the second round behind a pair of freshman who both come from Minnesota in Gianna Kneepkens (Duluth Marshall High School) and Jenna Johnson (Wayzata).

7. Stanford gets some revenge for one of its three losses this season, to the Longhorns, at home, back in November.

8. There's no place like (almost being at) home, there's no place like (almost being at) home.

9. Kansas State struggled down the stretch, losing four of its past five games. But 6-6 center Ayoka Lee, from Byron, who set an NCAA record with 61 points earlier this season, can be a matchup nightmare.

10. South Carolina gets revenge for a one-point loss to Stanford in the semifinals last season.