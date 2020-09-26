Mike Lindell has made little secret of his ambition to run for governor of Minnesota in two years, and he seems to have already locked down his most important supporter.

“He may be the next governor,” President Donald Trump said of the MyPillow CEO at his recent rally in Bemidji.

“You should run,” Trump continued. “You should run. He has my complete and total endorsement. You should run. You’d be a hell of a governor. At least you know one thing, Minnesota would be well promoted. Mike, run for governor, please.”

Lindell, who founded Chanhassen-based MyPillow in 2009, was an early supporter of Trump’s presidential bid and has been campaigning for the president’s re-election this year.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan thanked Lindell for those efforts on Twitter last week and also plugged his political future — even though party chairs typically stay neutral and the 2022 GOP race to challenge Gov. Tim Walz is likely to be crowded.

We “are going to make him our next governor,” Carnahan tweeted of Lindell.

Mike Lindell in 2013.

Lindell told the Star Tribune earlier this year that he is actively considering joining the race and would do so “if I get it in prayer to run.”