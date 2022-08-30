Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MUST-SEE GAMES

Matchups that should be appointment viewing

Notre Dame at Ohio State, Sept. 3: A matchup of two top-five teams in Week 1? Yes, please. Two teams with playoff aspirations.

Alabama at Texas, Sept. 10: Pundits predicting big improvement for Longhorns. 'Bama presents the ultimate measuring stick.

Texas A&M at Alabama, Oct. 8: Remember when Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a narcissist in a scorched earth tirade about his former boss this spring? Circle this date.

Baylor at Oklahoma, Nov. 5: The two best in the Big 12 clash in a matchup of preseason Top-10 teams. Both are coached by defensive head coaches, Brent Venables and Dave Aranda.

Utah at Oregon, Nov. 19: The Utes played in the Rose Bowl last season and now have sights on a playoff berth. This figures to be toughest obstacle in their path.

Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26: Jim Harbaugh finally broke his losing streak to the Buckeyes. Can he make it two in a row?