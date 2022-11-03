More than two dozen men abruptly displaced from a transitional housing program in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood in early October say they are still without answers why.

Paul Wylie, who served three years in prison for meth possession, said his probation officer ordered him to leave his north Minneapolis apartment building by Nov. 1 without an explanation. He has been moved to a rooming house that is more expensive than his apartment and he will not allowed to have visitors.

Wylie, 29, said he's been making strides toward re-entering the community after leaving prison eight months ago. He now works as a supervisor for a demolition company, stays sober and hasn't failed a single urinalysis, he said.

"If someone is moving me and they won't tell me why I have to move, that somebody must me moving me because they want me to fail," he said. "It doesn't make sense."

Better Futures Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that provides job training programs and subsidized housing to men with a history of incarceration, unemployment and homelessness. In partnership with Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborativeit opened a 72-unit apartment building in 2019 called Great River Landing, located at 813 N. 5th St.

Many of its residents were on parole or probation, . According to Beacon's president and CEO Lee Blons, Hennepin County pulled 25 to 30 men out of Great River Landing in the first week of October. About 30 men — those who are no longer on probation or parole — are still living on-site, she said.

Tuesday will be Better Futures' last day of operating Great River Landing, Blons said.

Several other former tenants and staff of Great River Landing said county and state corrections officials ordered many of the building's clients to leave with less than 24-hours' notice. The men said they scrambled to find alternative housing with friends, group homes and sober houses across the city without assistance from the county.

Terelle Shaw, 42, said his parole officer called him in early October and told him he had to vacate Better Futures the following day.

"I asked him why," he said. "He didn't answer the question."

Shaw said he had no help from his parole officer in finding new housing. "I'm disappointed," he said. "I'm tired and defeated."

Tracy Phillips, 42, said his parole agent told him he would have to move out, but would help him to find a new place. "It's sad," he said. "I worked so hard. I got my own place for the first time. I got a job (working as a supervisor at a machine company operated by Better Futures). I don't get why I was asked to regress rather than progress."

Hennepin County issued a vague statement in response to media inquiries.

"Hennepin County recently received reports about alleged criminal activity on-site at one housing location," said spokesperson Carolyn Marinan, who declined to specify what activity was alleged to have taken place, and when. "This caused concern for the safety of our clients and our staff, who routinely visit clients at their supportive housing. The county responded promptly to increase visits and monitoring at this location, and to cooperate with investigations regarding the reported activity."

Jamar Nelson, a Better Futures Life Skills Coach who was laid off last Friday after his clients were dismissed, is skeptical of the county's explanation.

Great River Landing has had about 70 police calls for service this year in response to fights, property damage, welfare checks and other issues. But Nelson said he couldn't think of anything that would warrant the wholesale displacement of so many men who called the apartment home.

"One guy losing his home through no fault of his own is enough, right?" Nelson said. "The county has to be transparent and give them a full explanation as to what happened. It doesn't matter even if it was the fault of Better Futures ... That's fine. Those men deserve to know why they were displaced. And hopefully these men don't reoffend to wind up back in jail."

Tim Chapple, a former housing supervisor at Great River Landing who was let go last week, recalled about two months ago he led agents from the Department of Corrections' Intensive Supervised Release program up to one client's apartment. The agents searched the room and may have found drugs, Chapple said.

Since then, both he and Nelson have had trouble finding employment in the social work field due to the vagueness of the county's statement alluding to criminal activity without clarifying how many people were involved or if staff are also under suspicion, Chapple said.

"People don't want to give us jobs now," he said. "They don't want to deal with nobody from Better Futures."

Local activist Marvina Haynes has organized protests, created a GoFundMe for the displaced men and helped some of them find new places to live.

"We have them placed in temporary housing, transitional housing, shared rooms and bathrooms," she said. "We want to get them apartments."

According to Better Futures, Hennepin County yanked its funding.

J. Alex Frank, interim CEO of Better Futures Minnesota, called the sudden removal of the 25-30 clients in early October "unfortunate and bizarre."

"Hennepin County Department of Corrections told us, 'We're pulling out,' but have not provided details on what precipitated the decision to remove people," he said. "It is not good."

Blons, Beacon's CEO, said the county has only alleged that drugs were found in one apartment, but did not explain how that relates to the ejection of 25 to 30 men. "We asked for that information and have not received it," she said. "It's certainly been traumatic for the men, but I don't have the information the county has."

She said Better Futures will cease its operations at Great River Landing as of Tuesday.

In the meantime, Beacon will search for a new service provider to fill the gap in supportive care for the approximately 30 men remaining at the facility. She said she expected Beacon will face a shortfall of about $500,000 over the next six months from lost rent, service costs and a need to hire front desk and security personnel. Her organization is seeking private and public donations. "We are appealing to the county and community for help," Blons said.

"We anticipate that it will take 90 to 120 days to get a new service provider on board. At this time, we do not plan to bring in new residents until that provider is in place,"

According to a source in the state Corrections Department, who spoke on condition of anonymity, "There were concerns about some residents engaged in unlawful activities such as drug use." 'The source, there were reports of staff involvement in the illegal drug activities by Better Futures staff.

Hennepin County has six ongoing contracts with Better Futures to support its job training programs in deconstruction, janitorial services, snow removal and recycling, totaling $2.7 million. The county also has a $200,000 agreement with Better Futures for supportive housing at Great River Landing through the end of the year. All those contracts remain intact, said county spokesperson Marinan.

Better Futures' loss of Great River Landing coincides with a failed attempt to merge the organization with another prominent Twin Cities nonprofit that provides affordable housing and substance abuse services for people transitioning from incarceration: RS Eden.

RS Eden had signed a letter of intent in to acquire Better Futures' program, staff and contracts, but has since abandoned that plan, said Caroline Hood, RS Eden's president and CEO.

She said RS Eden analyzed Better Futures and ultimately opted against merging their organizations. She declined to go into detail or address whether that decision was related to the criminal activities Hennepin County corrections officials say they uncovered.

According to a state assessment of Better Futures conducted last year, the organization scored low in its adherence to evidence-based practices and quality assurance. This was partly because Better Futures reported that only 40-50% of clients were completing its program at the time, and did not track the recidivism of its graduates.

Evidence shows programs with a completion rate between 65% and 85% most effectively reduce recidivism, according to the assessment.

: Another recently displaced tenant of Great River Landing, 33-year-old Daniel Adkins said he found another apartment on his own, but he has no sustainable way to pay for it.

Adkins said he has donated plasma, borrowed money and pawned jewelry to raise $400 for rent, but still owes $450 for the first month. "They left us stranded," he said.

