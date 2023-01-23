Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at a busy weekend.
The Twins got things started Friday with a blockbuster Luis Arraez trade, which Reusse doesn't like from a pure at-bat standpoint.
The NFL gave us plenty to think about on Saturday and Sunday, while Reusse had a larger complaint about college basketball.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Sneak peek: Reimagined Butcher & the Boar to open with new location, new owners, fresh story
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Sneak peek: Reimagined Butcher & the Boar to open with new location, new owners, fresh story
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Southwest's Farniok revels in streak-busting
Liam Farniok led the Lakers to a boys basketball victory that ended Minneapolis North's 75-game conference run
Sports
Analysis: Defense still wins in the NFL playoffs
Defense stills wins in the playoffs.
Twins
Souhan: Twins' trade of Arraez was pure baseball logic, and easy to hate
It's natural for fans to get emotional over this kind of trade but when you look at the deal from multiple angles, you'll see the baseball logic.
Twins
More pitching? Reusse isn't a fan of the Arraez trade
The Luis Arraez deal doesn't work for columnist Patrick Reusse, who joins Michael Rand to look at the trade, an interesting NFL weekend and something he loathes about college basketball.