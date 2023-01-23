Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at a busy weekend.

The Twins got things started Friday with a blockbuster Luis Arraez trade, which Reusse doesn't like from a pure at-bat standpoint.

The NFL gave us plenty to think about on Saturday and Sunday, while Reusse had a larger complaint about college basketball.

