With a day's notice to vacate, a large number of homeless residents of the Samatar Crossing encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar Riverside neighborhood packed their belongings in oversized garbage bags and evacuated the snowy clearing overlooking Interstate 94 where many had lived for months.

The encampment was located on Minnesota Department of Transportation land adjacent to Currie Park and the Cedar Riverside light rail station. The lack of bathroom facilities caused significant hygiene issues for weeks as a host of government agencies struggled to work out who should be responsible for maintaining public health at the site.

Then on January 12, 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali was shot to death inside the encampment, prompting City Council Member Jamal Osman to demand the state work with the city to close it immediately.

MnDOT staff handed out flyers on Tuesday warning camp occupants to leave by 9 a.m. the next day.

"This location had become a critical safety concern following a fatal shooting late last week," said MnDOT spokesman Jake Loesch in a statement. "Over the past several weeks, there have been regular visits to this location from service providers and local organizations – including weekly by Hennepin County's Streets to Housing team – to share information about available services and shelters."

People were still scrambling to pack their possessions and figure out their next moves on Wednesday morning as state troopers and workers with Big Top Contracting milled slowly through the camp, taking down tents and collecting needles. Street outreach workers with Community Medical Services, Metro Youth Diversion Center and the Family Partnership helped collect propane tanks and drive people to their next destinations if they had one in mind. Many didn't, gathering in the doorways of commercial buildings across the street and piling their bags on a nearby light rail platform.

Outreach workers said they anticipated people would try to move to an encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

Katie Bunker, who had been living at the camp with her partner since September, said she called Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect on Wednesday morning but was told they were full. An outreach worker helped her fill out a housing assessment, but she was at a loss of what to do while waiting for a bed to open up in emergency shelter.

Bunker said Ali, the man killed last week, was a friend of hers. She said she wasn't mad about MnDOT closing the camp in reaction to the shooting, but had heartburn over how the tent she'd just paid $160 for was torn in the process of people rushing to help take it down.

"I don't know where to go from here. Do we just go to another snowbank?" Bunker said. "We try to do what we can with what we've got. Now we've just got a bag on [her partner's] back."

The closure Wednesday was a collaboration between MnDOT, the city of Minneapolis, Metro Transit and the State Patrol. Volunteers from the community were permitted to help people pack, and there was no violent resistance as of Wednesday morning. One protester attempting to sit down in the path of skid-steer loaders was arrested, and a tent caught fire while it was being crushed.

AR Santa Maria, another encampment resident, said he had recently heard about the Downtown Improvement District's free Community Storage Program in the Ramp B parking lot, but wished more information was passed out about it on Wednesday, when people like him needed it most. He has lived at the Samatar Crossing encampment — so named for the nearby bike and pedestrian connection — with his wife for months. Santa Maria felt that seeking emergency shelter was out of the question if they wanted to stay together.

According to Danielle Werder, area manager of the county's Office to End Homelessness, one of the county's contracted shelters, Agate Housing's First Covenant Church, specializes in sheltering all forms of partnership, including married, unmarried, same sex, parent-child relationships.

Anyone who is currently experiencing homelessness can call Hennepin Shelter Hotline at 612-204-8200, or Adult Shelter Connect at 612-248-2350. Shelter beds open up throughout the day.

Burhan Israfael, a Cedar Riverside community organizer, dropped by the closure to try and find a number of his childhood friends who had been living there. The camp had a sizable population of young people in their 20s and 30s who are struggling with addiction, he said.

"Honestly, it's a complex issue. But to the extent they have resources, it says a lot about the state right now because they can flood this place with a bunch of resources that can help people individually and as a community," Israfael said. "How did we allow things to get like this?"