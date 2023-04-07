Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins had much more at stake than the Wild, and they played like it.

In their first game since clinching a playoff berth, the Wild were sunk 4-1 by the uber-urgent Penguins on Thursday in front of 18,417 at PPG Paints Arena to drop a third straight game.

This is the Wild's longest skid since they went 0-3 coming out of the All-Star break Feb. 6-9.

Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry's 27 saves combined with Rickard Rakell's game-winning goal in the second period for a much-needed Penguins win that helped their bid to snag a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

But the Wild's deficit wasn't just on the scoreboard.

They also finished down two forwards, with Oskar Sundqvist and Joel Eriksson Ek exiting early with lower-body injuries. Both left in the second period, with Eriksson Ek getting helped off the ice after blocking an Evgeni Malkin shot.

The Wild have only four games to go in the regular season, but they're still battling for seeding in the Central Division and are also missing two other forwards to injury in Kirill Kaprizov and Gustav Nyquist.

Those two are getting closer to returning, and the Wild's offense looks primed for a spark.

Pittsburgh played keep-away for much of the first period, peppering goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with shots; No. 17 finally eluded Fleury, a shot from the right side by Kris Letang that slipped between Fleury and the near post at 15 minutes, 2 seconds.

The Penguins' next goal came 10:53 into the second period seconds after Eriksson Ek was stung by Malkin's shot. While Eriksson Ek was still hobbling, Rakell flung in a one-timer to double Pittsburgh's lead on the power play (1-for-4). Then 2:58 into the third period, former Wild forward Jason Zucker converted on a one-timer through traffic.

Former Hill-Murray standout Jake Guentzel assisted on two Penguins goals.

Fleury, who's 8-2-1 in his last 11 starts, totaled 27 saves.

The Wild's best opportunity to begin climbing out of their hole came later in the third when they went on a 5-on-3 power play for 1:27, and they took advantage almost immediately when Marcus Johansson jammed the puck in at 7:39. Matt Boldy's assist was his 100th career point, making him the second fastest among players to debut with the team to hit the milestone.

But the Wild didn't capitalize with the remaining 1:42 of power play time to end up 1-for-5 and remain behind Pittsburgh, which tacked on a fourth goal when Jeff Carter tipped in the puck while crashing the net at 13:08.