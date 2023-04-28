Rather than picking a successor for Kirk Cousins in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Vikings selected another weapon for the quarterback and a complement to Justin Jefferson.

They selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick, adding him to their group of skill position players. Coach Kevin O'Connell said last month he's spent much of his offseason trying to find ways to make defenses pay for focusing so much attention on Jefferson; Addison joins a receiver room that lost Adam Thielen this offseason.

Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as college football's top receiver when he played at Pittsburgh. He comes to Minnesota instead of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis or Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who were both still available in the first round. The Vikings had done extensive work on quarterbacks, but neither Levis nor Hooker was believed to be a strong candidate for them in the first round.