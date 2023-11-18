If Justin Jefferson is going to return to a game before the Vikings' bye week, he will have to do it next Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings ruled out Jefferson for Sunday night's game in Denver in an expected move after the wide receiver was limited in his second week of practice while rehabilitating his strained right hamstring. The team had listed Jefferson as questionable for the Broncos game but would have needed to add him to the active roster Saturday in order to bring him back against Denver.

He said this week that he is focused on building up endurance in his hamstring to make sure he's not dealing with muscle aches after practices. The Vikings could bring him back before the Bears game or even wait until after their bye week to play Jefferson again. They would need to add him to their 53-man roster by Nov. 29 to play him the rest of the year, but their next game after that date isn't until Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

The Vikings activated backup quarterback Nick Mullens from injured reserve and will plan to use him as their No. 2 QB behind Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night with Jaren Hall still out because of a concussion. Mullens has been out the past four weeks with a lower-back injury but returned to practice this week.

The last time the Vikings played a regular-season game in Denver, Anthony Barr intercepted Peyton Manning as an up-and-coming team lost a close game to the eventual Super Bowl champions. Barr will make his return to the Vikings' active roster on the same field after the team elevated the linebacker from the practice squad Saturday. With Jordan Hicks out, Barr could play a number of different roles on defense in his return.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams was also elevated from the practice squad, with Akayleb Evans out for the Vikings on Sunday night. Lastly, the Vikings ruled out Chris Reed as the guard continues to work back from a stress fracture he sustained in his foot this summer.