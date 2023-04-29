General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did what he could to increase the Vikings' limited draft allotment, flipping Minnesota's lone pick Friday — the 87th overall selection — for the last draft choice of the night's third round and two more picks on Saturday.

The Vikings used the No. 102 pick to select USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a teammate of their first-round pick, receiver Jordan Addison.

Adofo-Mensah executed the deal, his first in this year's NFL draft, with his former team in the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings now have five draft picks on Saturday, including two fifth-round selections (No. 156 and No. 164). They also have one fourth-round pick (No. 119), one sixth-round pick (No. 211) and one seventh-round pick (No. 222).

Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell waited much of Friday as the league picked through depth in areas of need for the Vikings. Nine cornerbacks were taken before the Vikings' spot at No. 87 came up. The draft's second day with the Steelers selecting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter.

A run of tight ends came through the NFC North with five drafted in the second round, including Detroit taking Iowa's Sam LaPorta and Green Bay selecting Oregon State's Luke Musgrave — the nephew of former Vikings offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. The Packers later drafted South Dakota St. tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round.

The Vikings' second-round pick also went to a tight end — T.J. Hockenson, acquired via trade last year for what became the 55th overall pick to Detroit.

On Friday night, the Lions executed two trades with the Vikings' former pick.

First, Detroit moved back eight spots (to No. 63) with Kansas City to gain a fourth-round pick (122nd) and a seventh-round pick (249th). The Lions then moved back another five spots (to No. 68) in a trade with Denver that turned a sixth-round pick (183rd) into a fifth-round choice (139th).

The Lions eventually drafted Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker with the 68th pick.

The Vikings' chances to trade running back Dalvin Cook may have taken a hit. Four teams, including the backfield-needy Dolphins, drafted running backs on Friday. Miami picked standout Texas A&M runner Devon Achane in the third round.