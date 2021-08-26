It's been a long year for Minnesota United's Ethan Finlay already, and it's only August. The Loons midfielder became a father four months ago, endured an 0-4 start to this season and is trying to help his team reach its full potential in the back half of this season with a playoff berth firmly in sight but loftier goals on the horizon.

Finlay, who was born in Duluth, has one goal in 10 starts this season — down from a career high of seven in 2019 and four a season ago. He joined Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast to chat about a number of subjects.

If you don't see the podcast player, tap here to listen.

The Loons sit fifth in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, which would get them in the postseason for the third year in a row if the season ended today. But they're also seven points behind the No. 4 team (L.A. Galaxy) and have had disappointing results against top teams.

Advanced numbers suggest the Loons have been unlucky, particularly on offense. They've scored 22 goals, but their expected goals based on shots and possession is 31.8. A lack of finishing has turned draws into losses and wins into draws.

"It's extremely frustrating, and it's frustrating for individuals when they're going through possibly a scoring rut or not playing their best and then a touch or two just goes the wrong way and sends a player in on a breakaway," Finlay said. "Same thing on the offensive side on the ball. A ball is coming across and it looks like it's going to be an easy finish, but it skips one way or you don't get your feet right in that moment and you don't take advantage of that chance. A game ends 0-0 and that little small play can make a big difference. ... Ball luck can change your season. We have to create that luck, and I think we're going to continue to press and I think we'll be alright."

Part of the issue, though, could be a lack of offensive identity. Minnesota United has one of the league's top players in Emanuel Reynoso, but taking advantage of his gifts has been a work in progress.

When asked what the Loons' identity is beyond getting the ball to Reynoso and letting him do his thing, Finlay hesitated.

"Man, that's a good question. I'm not sure I can give you a clear answer on that. That's something — not a concern of mine — but something we have not clearly established internally and even externally," he said. "I think our identity for a very long time has been a team that first and foremost is very tough to break down defensively. And I still think that holds true with some of the results we've had and goals against that we've had.

"Where I think we don't clearly have an identity is the possession aspect and what we're doing with it. Our possession numbers are up from previous years, but what are we doing with that, how are we taking advantage of that and is it an advantage for us. For me, it's looking at those types of metrics and establishing if this is our best playing style and if this benefits us going forward and how can we maximize it. ... We need to be better in the final third."

Finlay expressed confidence, though, that the Loons will sort that out over the final 14 matches — starting Saturday against Houston, the last-place team in the West.

"I feel like we're close," he said. "I think when we can do that, the possession aspect that our identity has become with the addition of Rey, we'll be able to maximize that and probably play our best stuff."