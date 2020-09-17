If one Adrian isn’t enough, Minnesota United acquired another on Thursday in a trade with Nashville SC that protects its goalkeeper position.

The Loons sent a 2021 fourth-round draft pick and at least $50,000 in general allocation money for Adrian Zendejas.

He’s a 25-year-old Californian and former USL Championship keeper who came out of Sporting Kansas City’s system and played one MLS game there in 2019.

Zendejas gives the Loons a healthy keeper with some experience to back up starter Dayne St. Clair. Backup Greg Ranjitsingh injured his knee during pregame warmups last week and will undergo surgery Friday.

Homegrown 16-year-old keeper Fred Emmings was the backup Saturday in Kansas City but is not considered ready to play MLS minutes yet.

“While we have loads of faith in young Fred Emmings, we didn’t want to put him under that much pressure if the situation arose,” said Loons coach Adrian Heath, now the club’s other Adrian. “We didn’t feel we could go into the rest of the season with two young goalkeepers. We needed somebody with a little bit of experience.”

Heath said he’ll know more Friday about Ranjitsingh’s knee, which could keep him out a few weeks or the rest of the season.

The Loons could owe Nashville as much as $100,000 in GAM if Zendejas reaches certain performance metrics.

Waiting on Chacon

Heath said in a video conference call Thursday with reporters that he hasn’t decided yet to loan young designated player Thomas Chacon back to his Danubio team in Uruguay so he can get more game action.

“If we were to send him on loan to Uruguay, we’ve still got a few weeks,” Heath said. “At this moment in time with the players we have missing, we won’t be doing anything, I wouldn’t think, in the next week.”

Striker search

Veteran striker Aaron Schoenfeld (lower calf injury) trained “really hard” Thursday, Heath said, and could fill a substitute’s role Saturday at Houston.

Heath said the club will continue to shop for another striker while Luis Amarilla (ankle) remains out and Mason Toye remains the only fully healthy striker.

“We’re still exploring that,” Heath said. “We haven’t said ‘No, we’re happy with what we’ve got.’ ”