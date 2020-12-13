Minnesota United used a fleeting four-hour trade window Sunday before Tuesday's MLS expansion draft to acquire former high draft pick FC Dallas defender Callum Montgomery.

The Loons dealt a 2022 fourth-round pick and $50,000 in general-allocation money if he reaches certain "performance parameters." In return, they received a 23-year-old Canadian center back whom FC Dallas selected fourth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

That was three spots before the Loons took goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair seventh overall.

They were teammates for a time last season when St. Clair was loaned to FC San Antonio. Montgomery also played 22 games for North Texas Soccer Club in USL League One and scored three goals. He played four seasons collegiately at North Carolina-Charlotte.

The Loons are exempt from making a player available to Austin's MLS team because Nashville took former No. 1 overall pick Abu Danladi from them in last year's expansion draft.