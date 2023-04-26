Franco Fragapane, Emmanuel Iwe and Luis Amarilla scored goals in a six-minute swing of events Tuesday night as Minnesota United defeated Detroit City FC 3-1 in Round 3 of the US Open Cup.

Detroit, a second-tier team hosting the MLS side on its home pitch, took a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the game. Yazeed Matthews took advantage of a Loons giveaway, burying a shot from the top of the box.

Le Rouge continued to control pressure for the balance of the first half and well into the second. That's when the Loons woke from their slumber and began the trio of quick goals in the 60th minute when Fragapane scooped the ball from close range and scored off the left side of the goal. Iwe's left-footed strike was a looping rainbow that dropped behind the Detroit keeper while Amarilla's goal came following a corner kick.

Iwe, a St. Louis Park High School product who also played at St. Cloud State, made his first-ever start for Minnesota United's top squad.

Minnesota United advances to the next stage with the victory. The Round of 32 draw will be held Thursday.

The Loons have twice reached the Round of 16 in the US Open Cup, in 2022 and 2018. They also were the runners-up in the 2019, losing 2-1 in the final to Atlanta United FC.