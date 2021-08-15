Coming into Saturday's game at Allianz Field, Minnesota United had never beaten the Los Angeles Galaxy, who have always been among the most star-studded sides in Major League Soccer. In seven tries in MLS play, the Loons had managed just two draws.

In what was a battle between two potential Western Conference playoff teams, the Galaxy rolled out a starting 11 that was missing the team's biggest stars. No Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, their All-Star striker. No Jonathan dos Santos, the team's other Mexican superstar. No Sebastian Lletget, the U.S. men's national team veteran.

No difference to the final result.

Kevin Cabral scored just before halftime for Los Angeles, giving a much-changed visiting team the life it needed to hold off Minnesota United for a 1-0 victory. Goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former U.S. men's national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, made a double handful of acrobatic saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Galaxy.

The Loons' fight up from the bottom of the standings will go on, as the loss pushed Minnesota back into the many-sided battle for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. It also temporarily lifted the Galaxy to the top of the Western table, and snapped Minnesota's streak of seven home games without a loss.

With Los Angeles entering a stretch of three games in seven days, coach Greg Vanney rolled out an untested starting lineup that included two brand-new signings. Just before halftime, it was one of those new signings that provided the assist for the game's first goal. 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic, newly arrived this week from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, slipped a through ball to Cabral, who cut around one defender and held off another to score.

It was Klinsmann, making his first start of the season, who was the night's brightest star for the Galaxy. His day started quickly, as Minnesota nearly took the lead within the first three minutes. A defender's deflection of right back Roman Métanire's low cross forced the keeper into a save at full stretch to his right.

With an hour gone in the match, Minnesota had back-to-back chances from a set piece. First, Jan Gregus headed a corner kick off Klinsmann's outstretched fingers and off the crossbar. Then, Brent Kallman had his own open header in the penalty area, but it was straight at the keeper.

Klinsmann passed two more tests in stoppage time, making another pair of highlight-reel saves. First an Emanuel Reynoso free kick from the top of the penalty area called the keeper all the way across the net into action, then a deflected shot forced the 24-year-old into a quick change of direction to parry away one final time.

In the 72ndminute, Cabral should have scored a second goal, somehow lifting a cross into the stands despite being alone two yards from goal, a let-off for the Minnesota defense.

Chicharito's absence was expected, as the striker hasn't played since June 26 with an unspecified injury. Lletget's absence came after the unexpected death of his sister, leading the Galaxy to pose for their customary pregame lineup photo while holding Lletget's jersey.

Minnesota had its own unexpected absences, as well. Loons leading scorer Robin Lod picked up a calf injury on Friday and was not part of the game-day squad. According to a team spokesman, he's doubtful for at least the next week, a stretch that includes a road game in San Jose and a key home game against Western Conference-leading Sporting Kansas City.

Winger Niko Hansen was similarly doubtful with a hamstring injury, leaving United to start jack-of-all-trades midfielder Hassani Dotson on the left wing for the first time since mid-May.