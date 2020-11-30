Minnesota United's MLS Western Conference semifinal at Sporting Kansas City has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday.

The game is being moved to attract a larger television audience and will be shown on FOX at 7:30 p.m., rather than previously scheduled FS1.

The Cowboys-Ravens' NFL game set for Thursday has been moved, opening up a prime time spot for soccer.

As part of the switch, the MLS Western Conference Final will now take place Monday to maintain a minimum of three days of rest for all clubs. Seattle plays Dallas in the other Western semifinal; that game is Tuesday night.

The Eastern Conference final matches Columbus vs. New England on Sunday.

The Loons advanced to the conference semifinal by beating Colorado Rapids 3-0.