So dangerous so late last season, Minnesota United on Saturday lost its third consecutive game to start a season of expectation.

This one was a 1-0 loss to expansion Austin FC in which the visitors won its second consecutive of three games played so far.

The Loons remain in last place in MLS' Western Conference, still pointless now that they've been outscored 7-1 in those first three games.

They lost not Saturday's game played the first of May on a beautiful summer's night. They also finished the game without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who was subbed out of the game in the 58th minute and came off the field limping.

He went out of the game then as, too, did former Boca Juniors teammate and striker Ramon Abila, who started his first game as a Loon without much efficiency or production.

Loons coach Adrian Heath sent strikers Foster Langsdorf and rookie Justin McMaster into the game along with veteran starter Jan Gregus, who was designated a sub on Saturday after Heath started Wil Trapp and Ozzie Alonso together in a defensive midfield.

New homegrown player Patrick Weah made his professional debut when he subbed into the game in 81st minute for Ethan Finlay.

He almost immediately had his first scoring chance, muscling a header through contact on McMaster's crossing pass that Austin keeper Brad Stuver blocked.

Austin missed the chance to make it 2-0 late in second-half stoppage time when a shot hit the post.

Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez scored the first half's only goal, in the 17th minute. He did so after he got behind Loons defender Romain Metanire with both players on a dead run toward the goal.

Jared Stroud's crossing pass from the right side skipped past Metamire and Fagundez converted it with a left-foot past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

As has been the theme in Minnesota United's season-opening 0-2 start, the opponent got its chance after the Loons controlled much of the possession and the game.

The Loons' best chance came in the 30th minute, but they didn't convert when Reynoso executed a little give-and-go with his former Boca Juniors teammate.

But Reynoso's left-footed strike from inside the 18-yard penalty box hit the left post squarely and bounded away.

Austin FC brought a 1-1 record after the franchise's first two games – and apparently it's own weather on an unseasonably warm 87-degree night in Minnesota on May's first day.

The game was stopped for water breaks because of the unexpected weather.

Loons coach Adrian Heath juggled his lineup in Game 3, both out of necessity and whim.

He started Abila up top for the first time in his second game as a Loon and played him into the 58th minute before McMaster and Langsdorf subbed into the game.

Right-side attacker Robin Lod's chest injury kept him out both as a starter and sub on a night when Heath put Trapp and Alonso together in that defensive midfield he chose to help his team get some much-needed points after its 0-2 season start.

Versatile Hassani Dotson started as a left-side attacker when Finlay moved over from the left side to Lod's right-side position, which is Finlay's natural position as well.

Dotson also often dropped down to play in a three-man defensive midfielder with Trapp and Alonso until Gregus came into the game and Alonso exited.