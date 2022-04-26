Minnesota United's entry into the new MLS NEXT Pro development league with its MNUFC2 reserve team is intended to give prospects a pathway to the club's first team.

At Tuesday's first-team training, it rewarded MNUFC2 midfielder Diogo Pacheco for Sunday's three-assist night in a 4-0 victory at St. Louis CITY2.

Raised in Portugal and educated at the University of Akron, Pacheco assisted on first-half goals by first-teamers Justin McMaster, Aziel Jackson and Tommy Williamson.

"It was nice for him to come in with the first team today because I think he's earned that little bit of time with us to and mix with the group because he has done really, really well," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "I've been really pleased with what I've seen from some of the reserve-team players. I think it's there for all to see the importance of having that team."

MNUFC2's victory Sunday was its third consecutive after it started the season with two losses. It also was the second consecutive shutout for a team that has scored 11 goals in its past three games.

Heath praised the play of DJ Taylor, former first-round pick Nabi Kibunguchy and first-team left back Chase Gasper, who started and played 67 minutes to get in some game action.

"It has been invaluable to us, and it will continue to be invaluable to us," Heath said. "I watched the game on Sunday evening, and I thought the first half was really good stuff."

Pacheco, 23, signed with MNUFC2 in March before the start of the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season. He wasn't taken in January's MLS SuperDraft after he earned All-Mid-American-Conference first-team honors at Akron.

Heath said Pacheco is best suited to play wide left but can play wide right as well.

"He has two good feet, very powerful strong boy," Heath said. "He has earned his morning with us. It's a really good little thing for all the second-team players. You play well and when the first team needs some extra bodies, in you come."

Not like the old days

Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson is due to have ACL surgery this week, which reminds Heath how much things have changed since he played and had ACL, MCL and meniscus surgery 35 years ago.

"It was one of them injuries the club didn't think I'd play again," said Heath, who did play on for several years after that. "I was in a plaster for six weeks in hospital. Now they don't even put you in plaster. Now it's weight-bearing and range of motion. It's amazing how it has changed.

"I don't think you have that doubt as a player now. ... We have no doubts come preseason next year that Hassani will be joining in with us."