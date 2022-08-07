Shorthanded Minnesota United changed its starting 11 and formation out of necessity Saturday night at Colorado, but couldn't win there for the first time since it entered the MLS six years ago.

Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes delivered a hat trick in a 4-3 victory, his first hat trick since the 2018 regular season's final day, when he scored three times for Columbus against Minnesota United that night as well.

The game was delayed for 90 minutes at halftime – with Colorado leading 3-2 — by a weather delay because of lightning in the area.

The Loons took a seven-game unbeaten streak into Saturday's game played without three suspended starters and two others' injured.

They lost in Denver for a fifth consecutive time after the two teams played to a draw in March 2017, the Loons' inaugural season.

The Loons scored in Saturday's fourth minute and again just before halftime. But they couldn't overcome Colorado's three goals – two of them by Zardes – in eight minutes shortly thereafter.

Zardes' 61st-minute goal turned a 3-2 lead into a 4-2 score that starting defender Brent Kallman's corner-kick runner in the 81st minute couldn't overcome.

Two of Zardes' three goals came after MLS All Star Game-bound goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made saves, but couldn't contain the ball.

Loons coach Adrian Heath in a halftime TV interview called the three first-half goals his team allowed "horrific" and "three schoolboy errors" before he added "We managed to claw ourselves back."

The Loons played on in Colorado without three suspended players – star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, versatile Robin Lod and defender Michael Boxall – because of yellow-card accumulations.

Central midfielders Kervin Arriaga and captain Wil Trapp both were out injured as well.

So Loons coach Adrian Heath changed formations from his preferred 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2 out of necessity.

Heath played veteran Brent Kallman at Boxall's spot, called upon rangy Nabi Kibunguchy to play alongside Joseph Rosales in the midfield and put Abu Danladi next to striker Luis Amarilla up top.

Newly signed Alan Benitez also started at right back in place of DJ Taylor, who mostly has played there with Romain Metanire out injured almost all season.

About the changes, Heath said, "It has been a little bit different and a little bit of change."

The Loons scored in the game's fourth minute and again in the 43rd, just before halftime.

In between, they allowed the Rapids to score three goals in eight minutes when they struck right back after starter Danladi finished off Franco Fragapane's corner kick.

It skipped through the six-yard box right to him and he scored his second goal this season with a sliding left-footed redirection near the far post.

They did so against a Rapids team that won at New York Red Bulls 5-4 on Tuesday after they had trailed 3-1.

That lead last just three minutes before the Rapids scored those three goals in the seventh, 11th and 15th minutes before the Loons could stop the barrage.

A U.S. men's national team forward, Zardes scored the first and third of those goals for a brace long before the sun had set behind the mountains.

The first one came when St. Clair dove to stop a long strike from outside the 18-yard box with two hands, but couldn't maintain possession.

So Zardes came by, stuck in his foot and swiped the loose ball from St. Clair's grasp into the open goal.

Four minutes later, St. Clair stayed on his line while Rapids right-back Keegan Rosenberry through a soaring throw-in pass from the right sideline toward the goal front that caught the keeper and defenders Kallman, Kibunguchy and Benitez all flat-footed.

Rapids star Diego Rubio slipped between all three and cleanly heading the ball into the net from four feet out, before St. Clair had a chance to react from where he stood.

It was Rubio's 11th goal, tying his most in MLS play in a season. And the Rapids weren't done.

Zardes scored his second goal of the game, this one starting again with another Rosenberry's throw-in ball that he hurriedly threw well down the field. Barrios chased it down on the right wing and crossed it into the 18-yard penalty box, where Zardes came by to swipe another shot with his right foot in the net past St. Clair.

Luis Amarilla scored a beauty of a goal just before halftime, teaming up on a Paraguayan connection with newly signed Benitez.

Benitez made a one-on-one play on the right side before sending a ball into the box to Amarilla, who had his back to the net before he controlled the ball with his right heel.

In one sweeping motion, Amarilla took three strides and directed a sliding, spinning shot toward the far post, just past Rapids keeper William Yarbrough's outstretched hand.

The goal that brought the Loons within 3-2 was his Amarilla's eighth this season, his 11th in all competitions since he came to Minnesota in 2020 and promised 25 goals in a season.

Just when they got some momentum back, the weather delay kept them in the locker room.

Loons get Gonzalez on loan

After announcing they signed young Colombian striker Mender Garcia on Friday, the Loons also completed a transfer-window deadline deal to get midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Monterey in Mexico's Liga MX.

Gonzalez already has arrived in Minnesota while the Loons still await Garcia from Colombia.

"Jonathan is one of those guys we've followed in the past," Heath said. "Two years ago, I was down in Mexico and watched Monterey play in a Champions' League game and he was the best player on the field. Obviously, it's not gone great for him. He's got a new coach. They've changed players around and he's gone out on loan. But sometimes you have to look at the player and not the past. He's 23 years old, great age. So his best years are ahead of him."

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.