Minnesota United left starting right back Romain Metanire and veterans Niko Hansen, Jan Gregus, Ozzie Alonso, Ethan Finlay and Brent Kallman off its 12-man protected list for Tuesday's expansion draft in which newcomer Charlotte will select as many as five players from around the league.

The Loons' left 17 players unprotected. Included are those six as well as prospects such as loaned-out Thomas Chacon, former first-round draft picks Justin McMaster and Nabi Kibunguchy and Honduran midfielder Joseph Rosales.

They protected their top two goalkeepers – starter Tyler Miller and Dayne St. Clair — as well as defenders Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy and Chase Gasper, midfielders Jacori Hayes, Franco Fragapane, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson and forward Adrien Hunou.

Free agency begins Wednesday for players 24 and older with five MLS service years and declined options or are out of contract. End-of-year waivers on Wednesday gives clubs near the 2021 standings' bottom first chance to select out-of-contract players.