Minnesota United veteran international Robin Lod has scored enough career goals that he has his post-goal celebration down near perfect.

He showed it again Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Houston at Allianz Field that was clinched by defender Brent Kallman's header goal in the 71st minute.

The Loons now have gone 13 games with just one loss, a 7-1-5 record since mid May.

Lod mimes pulling back a bow – a nod to his first name and a fellow named Robin Hood – after every goal he scores.

This season, that's six goals and counting after he gave his club an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute.

"I'll never get bored of people celebrating goals, for sure," said coach Adrian Heath.

Lod pulled back and fired an imaginary arrow toward the team's supporters in the stadium's north end. He did so after he followed defensive midfielder Wil Trapp's long strike that Houston's goalkeeper stopped but couldn't grasp.

Lod was there to direct it into an open net with his dominant left foot,and off he went to find his archery target.

Maybe his theatrics will give Kallman some inspiration.

Kallman celebrated his 71st-minute goal simply, by letting his teammates mob him beyond the end line after he created just enough separation from a Houston defender to redirect and flick on Emanuel Reynoso's right-side corner kick some impressive pace.

Kallman had scored two goals in his first four MLS seasons. Now he has two since he replaced injured starter Michael Boxall during a July 3 game against San Jose.

Afterward, Kallman was asked if he can be called a goal scorer now.

"Not yet," he said. "But I'd be lying if I said it didn't feel good. It felt really good."

The Loons still had lost just once in their past 13 games after Saturday's victory. The Loons' only loss in their 7-1-5 stretch was one at Colorado.

On Saturday, they won again after a draw at Los Angeles FC that felt like a victory because of Hassani Dotson's late goal and after another that felt like a loss when Vancouver scored on a penalty-kick awarded late in stoppage time.

Houston played just three days after a 3-2 loss to in-state rival Austin FC – with a depleted roster and without former Loons star Darwin Quintero.

He didn't play because of what the club called health precautions.

Last time out, the Loons left Salt Lake City last Saturday after a 2-2 draw determined on Vancouver's disputed penalty-kick goal near second-half stoppage time's end.

It came after Lod's 75th minute goal seemed certain to stand as the winner until the Whitecap's late goal on what Heath called the "last kick of the game."

This time, Lod scored the game's first goal in the 14th minute.

This time, it was his sixth of the season after Houston keeper Marko Maric stopped by couldn't hold onto Loons defensive midfielder Wil Trapp's powerful 30-yard strike from distance.

The ball bounded right out in front of the goal and Lod was there, behind the Dynamo's defense ready to knock a left-footed shot past Maric.

Kallman made it 2-0 in the 71st minute with his second goal of the season.

Kallman scored this time with a header off a left-side corner kick from Reynoso. Kallman lunged and flicked it past Maric for a two-goal advantage.

"I'm pleased," Kallman said during the week in a team-conducted interview about his play at that starting spot. "I thought I had a decent preseason, but when the first game came around, I wasn't 90 minutes' fit. Even when I go back and watch some of the earlier games this season, I can just see that I'm not physically there.

"Now I'm better. I'm proud of the way I stepped in."

Heath put striker Adrien Hunou back in the starting lineup up top, with Lod, veteran Ethan Finlay and Reynoso right behind him.

Chase Gasper returned to starting left back from a hip-flexor injury and Kallman started again at Boxall's center-back spot.

Boxall has not played since he injured his upper thigh against San Jose, an injury that kept him from playing for New Zealand in the Olympics.