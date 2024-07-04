More from Star Tribune
Altuve has tiebreaking hit, Alvarez homers for 3rd straight game as Astros beat Blue Jays 9-2
Jose Altuve hit a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning, Yordan Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Wednesday night for their 11th win in 13 games.
Sports
Judge grounds into pivotal double play as Reds hold off slumping Yankees 3-2 behind Abbott and 'pen
Andrew Abbott took a two-hit shutout into the seventh inning and reliever Fernando Cruz got Aaron Judge to ground into a pivotal double play, pitching the Cincinnati Reds past the struggling New York Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Wood drives in go-ahead run, Garcia homers twice in the Nationals' 7-5 victory over the Mets
James Wood singled home the go-ahead run in his third major league game, Luis García Jr. hit two homers and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the New York Mets 7-5 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz hit RBI singles in 10th that lift Pirates past Cardinals 5-4
Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz hit run-scoring singles on consecutive pitches in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday night.