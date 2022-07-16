At age 22, Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane is 9,000 miles from his South African home and halfway through a first season of missed chances and zero goals.

"I'm all by myself," Hlongwane said Friday.

On Monday evening, he wasn't.

Minneapolis-based nonprofit Arm in Arm in Africa held a party that night, reuniting its board members, donors, volunteers and friends for the first time since the pandemic struck for a sold-out fundraiser.

A special guest of honor, Bongokuhle arrived early and stayed late for a gathering that featured South African and American food and music under a big tent at a northeast Minneapolis cidery and taproom.

"It felt like I'm home," Bongokuhle said as the Loons prepared for Saturday's game against D.C. United. "I saw some of the people from South Africa. Just to use my language for a few minutes, it did. Unlike here, speaking English."

Bongokuhle has started the last three games and nine of 20 he has played in this season. He could have scored several goals so far, but is still waiting that first MLS celebration.

He has three assists, the most recent an unselfish pass to star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso for a goal in a June 29 victory at the L.A. Galaxy.

"We've seen him in training, so we know he can score goals," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "Once he gets one, it'll make him relax and start playing instinctively rather than overthinking because he wants that first goal so badly."

Bongokuhle said he is "just playing" and "not thinking about scoring." He said he just wants to help his team "go forward," presumably literally with his speed that pushes the Loons' pace.

"You've seen some of the chances," he said. "I'm not thinking negative about that. Maybe the change will come then. Hopefully, I'll be able to score. The only thing in my mind is help the team going forward."

At Monday's fundraiser, Bongokuhle spoke for 20 minutes in Zulu, his first language, with AIAIA board member Olga Xapile before she returned home on Friday. She oversees Arm in Arm's work to provide food, healthcare and education in Cape Town's poor townships and rural Malungeni, not far from Nelson Mandela's birthplace.

"I talk to her, I was happy to meet her," Bongokuhle said.

He stood and clapped to the music. He stayed longer than expected for a program and entertainment that included a live band, a singer and Minnesota Orchestra trumpeter Charles Lazarus.

"The music was good, you know?" Bongokuhle said. "They did some music from South Africa. The food was good. I enjoyed."

He is acclimating to such a different continent, culture and climate — and at such a young age.

Bongokuhle has taken his own photo at Walmart and other famous American sites and emailed them to his parents as a picture postcard of sorts. He also has posted such photos and shown off his fashion sense on his Instagram account.

"He has done terrific," Heath said. "I don't think people realize how difficult it can be, to leave the continent where he's from. He's incredibly popular with the guys."

Bongokuhle said he has adapted well because he needed to do so.

"It has been good because I don't have a choice, so I have to accept it," he said. "Sometimes it's hard, sometimes it's not because I have my teammates."

Heath calls Bongokuhle's English "good" and adds, "My Zulu is not too good."

Neither apparently is Bongokuhle's Spanish all that good, but that doesn't deter him.

"He sits at the South American table and doesn't speak a word of Spanish," Heath said. "But he seems to understand everything that's going on and there's always a lot of laughter at that table."