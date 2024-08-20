For Minnesota United, it’s like a whole new season on top of the MLS playoff race

The second question is the kind of question we might ask during a normal preseason: How is the team going to play, given the new players that have come in? Manager Eric Ramsay now has a bunch of new options and new tools in the toolbox, as well as lineup headaches for the first time in months. “We’ll have to leave players out of the squad, which is something that I don’t think I’ve done since I’ve been here, so it adds another dimension to my role, for sure,” Ramsay said.