All Minnesota United players and staff results came back negative after two days of COVID-19 testing, the team announced Friday.

Included is the preliminary positive result returned during rapid testing that postponed Wednesday's game against Chicago on short notice.

Sunday night's game against Houston remains scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, provided there are no more positive tests for COVID-19.

The club announced last Saturday evening that two players tested confirmed positive and MLS canceled Sunday's game at FC Dallas.

The Loons announced 75 minutes before Wednesday's game there was a suspected additional positive test that caused them to postpone the game.

The club will train in small groups Saturday, provided all tests until then return negative.

Gregus returns

Starting midfielder Jan Gregus was back at the team's Blaine training facility Friday morning after playing in Europe for his Slovakia team Wednesday night. He played three games ending Wednesday for his national team in 2021 Euro qualifying and Nations League play.

He could miss only two MLS games because of those two games postponed against FC Dallas and Chicago once he completes a quarantine period.

Chacon stays

After investigating options to loan out midfielder Thomas Chacon, Loons coach Adrian Heath said "it looks like he'll be here the rest of the year" as time ticks away on South American and European teams' seasons.

