Seventeen days after Minnesota United flew to Houston for a 3-0 loss in 96-degree heat, it made the trip again on Saturday and this time headed home right after a 2-2 draw with the Dynamo.

This time, the Loons did so after they took a 2-0 first-half lead and then hung on late for one point earned after Houston scored twice within eight minutes in the second half.

The Loons hung on after they played the game’s final nine minutes with just 10 men after veteran midfielder Jan Gregus was ejected.

The game was played before fans for the first time at BBVA Stadium for the first time and about 3,000 physically distanced fans attended.

The Loons played the final minutes with 10 players when Gregus was given a red card after a video review showed he made a backhanded swipe with his left hand that did not connect with an opponent.

The Loons took a 2-0 lead into halftime after left-side attacker Kevin Molino scored in the 11th minute and Robin Lod scored in the second minute of two-minute stoppage.

Sandwiched between: New starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s diving stop on former teammate Darwin Quintero’s penalty kick in the 17th minute.

Molino scored his sixth goal this season when he took teammate Jan Gregus’ threaded pass after a Houston turnover at midfielder. On a full run, Molino’s left-footed shot from the 12 yardes out on the leftside that beat Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric to the far, right post.

Molino, Lod and attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso all returned to the starting lineup Saturday after coach Adrian Heath gave all three a bit of a rest by playing them as second-half subs in last Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Sporting KC.

Molino left the game in the 83rd minute with an injury after he stretched to play Lod’s long crossing pass with the score tied 2-2 and his short, sliding redirection beat Maric but hit the right post.

Six minutes after Molino’s opening goal, Houston’s attack cornered Loons starting right-back defender Romain Metanire deep in his own territory and forced a turnover near the goal line at the outer penalty bix and fellow defender Michael Boxall hauled down an attacker from short range that drew the penalty call.

Former Loons designated player Darwin Quintero stepped up to take the penalty kick on his 33th birthday after he was traded to Houston last November.

Quintero did so against St. Clair, who guessed and dove left as Quintero struck a ball headed toward the goal’s middle. St. Clair reacted by reaching back with his right hand and right foot as he dove left and denied Quintero, who was the Loons’ penalty-kick specialist during his time in Minnesota.

His reward for such a big save: A big bear hug from Boxall.

St. Clair wasn’t done. He came off his line and used his size to stop Dynamo forward Ariel Lassiter out in the left side of the 18-yard box in the 33rd minute that kept the Loons leading by a goal.

Lod made it a two-goal lead in first-half stoppage time, scoring in the 46th minute on a combination play that started with Reynoso threading a pass of his own ahead from near midfield to Lod on a full run.

Lod sent a crossing pass to Molino on the far left side. Maric stopped another left-footed shot by Molino, but the rebound bounced back toward Lod on the right side. His low, one-time shot slipped under a diving Maric, who covered the ball with his body as it crossed just over the goal line before he shoved it back across the line.

Quintero scored against his old mates in that 3-0 victory in Houston on Sept. 2 and had been important offensively in his team’s six-game unbeaten streak that ended with last weekend’s 2-1 loss at FC Dallas.

He did so again in the game’s 58th minute by chipping a ball that St. Clair had punched away 18 yards through the air and high into the goal before Boxall could get close enough to knock it away.

Quintero created the tying goal in the 69th minute after a Metanire foul just outside the 18-yard box led to a free kick that Quintero took. It cleared the Loons’ wall and was headed just under the crossbar before St. Clair reached high to bat it away.

But only defender Maynor Figueroa was the only one that followed Quintero’s shot and deposited the rebound into the open goal while the Loons, particularly Molino nearby, were caught flat-footed.

“It’s a different system here,” Quintero told reporters in a video conference call recently. “I’m asked to do something different, a very defined role. With Minnesota, I was able to roam around, take my choice where I want to be on the field and navigate that. Here’s it’s more structured, a very defined role. It puts me in position to play to my strengths and takes away some defensive responsibility.

“It’s a team effort to defend as a group, but it takes away some responsibilities on the defensive end. But my strengths come in the attacking end and just being able to put our players in the best position to score.

