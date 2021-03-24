Minnesota United's 34-game schedule announced Wednesday includes five nationally televised games, four of them at home in Allianz Field and the team's previously announced season opener on April 16 at Seattle.

That season opener will be televised on FS1. The other four games: July 18 against Seattle on ESPN, Aug. 14 against LA Galaxy on Fox, Aug. 21 against Sporting Kansas City on ESPN during MLS' "Rivalry Week" and Oct. 31 on ESPN, also against Sporting KC on Fan Appreciation Day.

The Loons' previously announced home opener is Saturday, April 24, against Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m.

That game will mark the return of fans allowed at Allianz Field in a limited capacity. The hope is to have around 4,000 fans for home games at the outset. Those fans will be placed in a socially distanced configuration that follows state health guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Loons played in an empty Allianz Field in 2020, fans will be allowed into the stadium on a limited basis to start the 2021 season.

Minnesota United informed its season-ticket holders they will have first opportunity to purchase tickets to the first four home games in a presale. People on the "Preserve" waitlist will be next in line to buy.

Fans will be asked to wear protective masks as soon as they leave their vehicles and while in the stadium. The club also is introducing cashless payments in-stadium.

The club expects game capacity to fluctuate as state and local health protocols evolve. A limited number of games grouped together will be released as "packages" for sale to season-ticket holders. Single-game presales to Preserve members follow next. The general public can buy any tickets that remain.

This season's MLS schedules have been regionalized to minimize travel. All but two of the Loons' 34 games are against Western Conference opponents. The only exceptions are a game each against the Eastern Conference's D.C. United and Philadelphia, and that's not until the season's final five weeks.

The Loons will play four of their first six games at home and five of their last eight away from Allianz Field, including a "Decision Day" trip to LA Galaxy on Nov. 7.

MLS Cup playoffs begin Nov. 19 and the MLS Cup will be played on Dec. 11.