It'll be over soon, Twins fans. Only eight days remain, only four baseball games, in Miguel Cabrera's decades-long torment of the Minnesota Twins.

But on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer added one more win over Minnesota to his storied history.

Cabrera, at the age of 40 and in his 21st and final season, collected two hits, scored a run, and helped the Tigers snap the Twins' five-game winning streak with a 6-0 victory at Comerica Park.

The Twins, who had scored at least three runs in every game this month, reverted to their scratch-for-offense ways against Detroit left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The loss marked the eighth shutout of the Twins this season.

Cabrera, who has homered only once this season, reached first base in the first inning on Jorge Polanco's throwing error, a mistake that scored Riley Greene from second base.

Three innings later, he reached out for a two-strike sweeper from Sonny Gray that was just inches above the dirt. But Cabrera redirected it as a hard grounder into right field, the first of four consecutive hits that Gray allowed, and the Tigers scored twice in the inning.

That hit was No. 3,141 for Cabrera, tying him with Tony Gwynn for 21st-most in major-league history.

Cabrera also singled in the eighth inning off righthander Josh Winder, and left the game to a loud ovation from the 16,588 in attendance as he passed Gwynn and moved into a tie with Robin Yount at 3,142 hits.

The two singles also give Cabrera, who visits Target Field one final time next week, 267 for his career against the Twins. Only Carl Yastrzemski (321) and George Brett (275) had more.

Gray, 5-5, struck out 10 Tigers but allowed seven hits and three runs, two earned. Jake Rogers homered off Winder in the seventh inning.

