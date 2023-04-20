Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DENVER – The many personalities of the Timberwolves were on full display Wednesday night against Denver.

For the first half, they looked out of their league, disinterested and fell behind as much as 21. Then they turned on a breathless display on both ends in the third quarter to get back in the game and take the lead headed into the fourth quarter.

But in that fourth quarter, the Wolves could not get enough stops to maintain a small lead in a 122-113 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets. Denver now leads the series 2-0 with Game 3 in Minnesota on Friday.

Anthony Edwards awoke in the second half and did all he could to bring the Wolves back with 41 points. But Denver's best players showed up when it needed them most. Nikola Jokic had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Jamal Murray answered Edwards bucket for bucket and punished the Wolves all night with 40 points while Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. One of the Wolves' stars, Karl-Anthony Towns, had just 10 for the Wolves on 3-for-16.

The Wolves' first quarter couldn't have been more disastrous. It was a repeat of what happened Sunday night, especially in transition defense. The Nuggets raced out to 13 fast-break points in the quarter and seemed to get a good shot off almost every Wolves miss or turnover. Towns had a nightmare start with one shot attempt, two fouls and three turnovers. The Wolves shot just 32% in the period and trailed 31-22 after one.

He opened the second quarter with a turnover and then two consecutive misses as the Nuggets scored the first six points of the quarter. Soon, Towns was on the bench with three fouls, zero field goals and four turnovers. Denver led by as many as 21 in the second before taking a 64-49 lead at the half. The Wolves were 39%. Denver had a 17-6 lead in bench points.

As has been their habit all season, the Wolves surprised everyone when it seemed they were on the verge of folding. Edwards awoke in a big way on offense, and the Wolves clamped down on defense by having Gobert play Jokic instead of Towns. Now it was the Wolves who were turning stops and turnovers into transition buckets. They opened with a 20-6 burst to cut Denver's lead to 70-69. Eventually they would take a small lead and went into the fourth ahead 89-87.

Denver re-took the lead with the first eight points of the fourth before Gobert got in foul trouble and picked up a technical in the process with 8 minutes, 4 seconds to play.

Edwards kept the Wolves in it with five straight points that gave them a short-lived 99-98 lead. A 9-2 Denver run put the Nuggets ahead again 113-103 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds to play, all but ending the night.