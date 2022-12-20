Parker Bjorklund scored 29 points and the St. Thomas men's basketball team won its Summit League opener on Monday night, defeating North Dakota 75-62 at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul.

Bjorklund was 13-for-20 from the field. Riley Miller added 24 points for the Tommies (10-4), making five of his eight three-point attempts.

St. Thomas shot 52.8% from the field and committed just five turnovers.

The Tommies women (5-6, 0-1) shot just 29.4% from the field in a 70-56 loss to North Dakota in Grand Forks. Kacie Borowicz led all scorers with 23 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Zuccarello cited

Wild forward Mats Zuccarello was named third star of the week in the NHL. Zuccarello had five goals and three assists in four games — all Wild victories. He had the second hat trick of his career in a 4-1 win vs. Chicago.

Etc.

Minnesota State Mankato women's hockey player Kelsey King (Elk River) was named WCHA forward of the week. The senior tied her own school record for most goals in a game with four on Friday against Lindenwood.