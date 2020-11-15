Levi, 10, rarely stops moving and goes from one activity to the next fairly quickly. He enjoys many things but can also get fixated on specific things very easily. He has a great imagination and is very creative in his play. He seems to especially like garbage trucks, or big trucks that make a lot of noise. He also enjoys making paper airplanes, getting the mail, bells and lift gates. Levi would do best in a structured home that is familiar with using outside services.

Only families living in Minnesota are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.