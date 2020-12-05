Minnesota is reporting 75 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 6,300 coronavirus cases, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 40 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,599 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 345,281 positive cases, 18,059 hospitalizations and 3,920 deaths.

The state’s one-day count of 6,337 new cases came on a volume of 52,822 newly completed tests. With the latest numbers, the seven-day rolling average for the share of tests coming back positive is about 12%, according to the Star Tribune’s coronavirus tracker.

The “positivity rate” has been holding relatively steady in the past week, but remains higher than doctors want to see.

The Star Tribune tracker shows 231 new admissions reported on Saturday, pulling the seven-day average down slightly compared with a weak ago. Daily reports of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 25,144 positive cases. More than 301,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.