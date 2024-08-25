Napheesa Collier lifts Lynx past Caitlin Clark and Fever 90-80 in front of 19,000-plus

A raucous crowd filled Target Center on Saturday night to watch the Lynx host the Indiana Fever.
Napheesa Collier scored 31 points as the red-hot Lynx defeated Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Target Center on a night when Lynx legend Maya Moore Irons’ jersey was retired.
As far as loyalties, it was diverse. It was the night when Maya Moore Irons’ jersey was to be retired, lifted to the arena’s rafters alongside the rest of her former teammates.
Some came for nostalgia, to say thanks to Moore Irons. Some — many — came to cheer Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
Here’s what else they got:
Another Lynx win. This time, a 90-80 victory over Indiana that was far grittier that that the elegant win over Las Vegas the night before.
The announced of crowd of 19,023 was the largest regular-season crown in franchise history, the second-most overall to Game 5 of the 2016 WNBA Finals.
The Lynx were outrebounded, significantly. They looked, at times, like a team playing for the third time in four nights. After a fast start, Indiana (13-16) hung with the Lynx until late.
But, with Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier taking control, the Lynx ultimately got it done. Minnesota (22-8) won its sixth straight game, officially clinching a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
It also avenged a loss to Indiana at Target Center in July.
Collier, on fire since the return from the Olympic break, tied a season high with 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting. McBride scored 19 points, with 15 coming in the second half.
The key: a 14-2 fourth-quarter run that turned a three-point Lynx lead to 15 points on Collier’s jumper with 3:23 left. McBride hit two threes and scored eight points in the run. Collier had four. And that 86-71 lead was too much to overcome.
It was the third straight game the Lynx had five players in double figures. Bridget Carleton had 16 points, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman 10 each.
Clark had 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Fever. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Collier has been wonderful since returning from Paris. She has scored 128 points — 25.6 per game — in those five games.
The Lynx came out of the gate flying. They made 10 of 19 shots overall and six of 12 threes — both Carleton and Hiedeman had two — while taking a 29-16 lead after the first quarter.
The ball was moving everywhere. Five players had an assist in the quarter. Both Carleton and Collier had 10 points. Another big difference-maker was the Fever going a combined 0-for-7 on three-point attempts.
And then the second quarter happened.
Suddenly the Lynx struggled to hit shots and the Fever couldn’t miss. Indiana hit its first nine shots of the quarter, made 12 of 18 and outscored the Lynx 28-16 in the quarter, with Clark scoring 11 of those, making four of five shots, both three-pointers with two rebounds and two assists. The Lynx went 6-for-16 in the second, missing all five three-pointers.
McBride had seven points in a 9-2 run to the third quarter that pushed their lead to eight points. That lead grew to 12, but the Lynx just couldn’t stretch it anymore. In large part because of Indiana’s strong rebounding.
And they let the Fever back in it; Clark’s basket in the closing seconds of the quarter pulled the Fever within seven, the same position the two teams were in when they played July 14.
But this time it was the Lynx who got it done in the final 10 minutes. Indiana had 15 offensive rebounds in the game, just one in the fourth quarter. Collier and McBride, meanwhile, combined for 14 of Minnesota’s 23 fourth-quarter points.
