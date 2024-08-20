The Lynx swung a trade at the WNBA deadline Tuesday, acquiring former all-league forward Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics.
Lynx trade with Mystics for former All-WNBA player Myisha Hines-Allen
Washington will get Olivia Époupa, Sika Koné and a second-rounder in 2026 in return.
The 6-1 Hines-Allen, 28, is averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27 games this season for the Mystics. She has played seven seasons in Washington, and shoots 43.3% from the floor and 35.1% on three pointers.
Hines-Allen played on the Mystics 2019 WNBA championship team. She was a four-year starter at Louisville in college and was All-ACC three times and the ACC player of the year in 2016.
A native of Montclair, N.J., she was second-team All-WNBA in 2020 when she averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds.
Époupa, signed as a free agent, averages 0.9 points and 1.5 assists in 16 games this season. Koné was acquired from Chicago on draft night, played in 17 games and averages 1.2 points.
