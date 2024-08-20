Sports

Lynx trade with Mystics for former All-WNBA player Myisha Hines-Allen

Washington will get Olivia Époupa, Sika Koné and a second-rounder in 2026 in return.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 20, 2024 at 6:05PM
Myisha Hines-Allen played for the Mystics on July 6 at Target Center against the Lynx. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Lynx swung a trade at the WNBA deadline Tuesday, acquiring former all-league forward Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics.

Washington gets Olivia Époupa, Sika Koné and a second-rounder in 2026.

The 6-1 Hines-Allen, 28, is averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27 games this season for the Mystics. She has played seven seasons in Washington, and shoots 43.3% from the floor and 35.1% on three pointers.

Hines-Allen played on the Mystics 2019 WNBA championship team. She was a four-year starter at Louisville in college and was All-ACC three times and the ACC player of the year in 2016.

A native of Montclair, N.J., she was second-team All-WNBA in 2020 when she averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Époupa, signed as a free agent, averages 0.9 points and 1.5 assists in 16 games this season. Koné was acquired from Chicago on draft night, played in 17 games and averages 1.2 points.


about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

