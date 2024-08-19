Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Rocco Baldelli, Stephon Gilmore and a Lynx draft blunder

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand get into a changing perspective on Rocco Baldelli, the Vikings’ signing of Stephon Gilmore and the Lynx not drafting Angel Reese.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 19, 2024 at 1:52PM
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has the Twins in contention despite numerous challenges this year. (Jose Juarez/The Associated Press)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on Monday’s edition of Daily Delivery for a look back at the weekend in sports.

The Twins won three of four in Texas and trimmed Cleveland’s division lead to two games. Even with a disappointing loss Sunday, three nice wins have the Twins in good shape on a tough road trip. They have also silenced a lot of critics of manager Rocco Baldelli.

The Vikings won another preseason game. More importantly, they signed standout veteran corner Stephon Gilmore. If they have good health, the Vikings have the makings of a pretty good defense.

And Reusse discusses his recent column on the Lynx and his approach to the State Fair.

