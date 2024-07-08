Losing away against the LA Galaxy is no real shame. The Galaxy are undefeated at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, including victories in seven of their last eight games.

Now that Minnesota United has lost six consecutive games, though, any loss feels like an extension of a crisis — especially after conceding a last-minute winner.

Gabriel Pec scored twice for the Galaxy — once in the first half, once in the 90th minute — and Minnesota's woes deepened with a 2-1 loss in Carson, Calif.

The Loons, who were in MLS' top five a month ago, have dropped all the way out of the Western Conference playoff spots.

Pec's winner came after a highlight-reel assist from Maurico Cuevas, who popped the ball over a Loons defender's head, picked it up on the other side and crossed for a tap-in for Pec.

It erased Minnesota's first feel-good moment in weeks, as center forward Teemu Pukki returned to the field for Minnesota for the first time since a June 1 victory, and returned to the scoresheet for the first time since March 9.

Pukki played the final half-hour as a substitute, and the Galaxy's defense seemed to have forgotten the Finn's reputation as one of soccer's finest finishers. Few goals will look simpler than Pukki's. The center forward picked the ball up in the center of the field and drove straight at LA's defense, which kept backing off and giving the striker space. So Pukki, from the edge of the penalty area, simply placed a left-footed shot inside the left-hand post.

BOXSCORE: LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota United 1

The Galaxy got on the board first, in the 25th minute, thanks to an adjustment from coach Greg Vanney. Minnesota left back Joseph Rosales was keeping close tabs on LA right winger Pec, and having some success. To combat this, the Galaxy pushed Pec inside to attack the Minnesota center backs, and let right back Miki Yamane run outside Rosales.

LA midfield wizard Rigui Puig found Yamane with a long cross-field ball, Pec got a step on Loons center back Devin Padelford, and the adjustment led to what was almost a tap-in for Pec, from a Yamane cross.

Just a few minutes later, Minnesota appeared to have tied the score after a counter-attack ended with Alejandro Bran putting the ball in the net. On replay, though, Loons forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane had a foot offside in the build-up, and referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere waved off the score after a look at the video monitor.

Minnesota almost got the winner five minutes from the end, with Franco Fragapane strolling in on goal, but Galaxy keeper John McCarthy got down to make one final save with his left glove.

It seemed like an opportunity for three points dropped — and a few minutes later, it seemed like the only chance the Loons had to finally have something go their way.