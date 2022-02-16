Minnesota legislators are renewing a bipartisan push to legalize sports betting, an effort that has failed repeatedly in recent years but could gain traction this session with cooperation from local tribes.

A Senate proposal would allow for in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and racetracks, and online gaming through vendors licensed by the tribes, according to a news release. If signed into law this year, it could go into effect in fall 2023, the release said.

"This proposal is good for tribes, it's good for tracks, and most importantly, it gives Minnesotans gaming options at brick and mortar locations and online vendors," Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, said in a statement.

Federal law largely prohibited commercial sports betting until 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the ban unconstitutional. Sports betting is now legal and active in 30 states and Washington, D.C., and legal but not yet operational in three.

It's a lucrative market: Last year, Americans set a commercial sports betting record of more than $57 billion, according to the American Gaming Association, an industry advocacy group. States recoup some of that money through tax revenue.

In Minnesota, opposition to legalizing sports betting has come in part from tribes that have gaming compacts with the state. Minnesota has 22 compacts with all 11 of the state's federally recognized tribes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.