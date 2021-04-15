The Minnesota State High School League is asking for relief from state health officials to allow spring sports athletes to compete outdoors without wearing masks.

The league's board, meeting virtually Thursday, unanimously approved a statement from its eight-member sports medicine advisory committee to ask the Minnesota Department of Health to allow masks to be removed while athletes are in competition.

During winter sports, high school athletes were required to wear masks in practice and games. Exceptions were allowed for competition in some sports, such as Nordic and Alpine skiing and swimming.

The league's committee is recommending mask wearing "except during the times when a student-athlete is actually competing.'' Mask-wearing would continue "immediately following the competition and during all breaks in competition,'' the statement said, such as before and after races, and while players are between innings in the dugout or returning to the bench area.

The league said it hopes to get a response from the health department in about a week.

Check back later for more on this story.