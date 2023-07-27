Heat and humidity that have overtaken the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota this week is expected to be at its worst Thursday, when it will feel as hot as 108 degrees — but a break is coming over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

But until cooler air arrives Saturday — think 80s and much lower humidity — sultry conditions will make it dangerous for anybody spending much time outside.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon Thursday for the Twin Cities metro area and in counties along the Minnesota River from the metro to Mankato. Seven counties in southwestern Minnesota — including the cities of Marshall and Worthington — are also under the warning.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the Weather Service said. "Take care if you have to be outdoors today."

A heat advisory was posted for the remainder of southern Minnesota, south of a line from Morris to St. Cloud to Eau Claire, Wis. Cities such as Willmar, Red Wing, Albert Lea and Rochester are included in the advisory, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat indexes — what it actually feels like — will reach 100 to 108 degrees in the advisory and warning areas, the Weather Service said.

Thursday marked the fourth straight day of temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer and the seventh time this month with 90-degree readings as the late July heat wave continued.

The hot weather did little for farmers with parched fields and homeowners with brown lawns as drought conditions worsened. A report from the U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday showed much of Minnesota is now experiencing a severe drought. Areas near St. Cloud, Rochester and Anoka County in the metro were placed in the "extreme drought" category.

All 87 counties in the state were identified as being too dry, the report said.

However, the report measured conditions through Tuesday and did not factor in heavy rain that fell Tuesday night into Wednesday as storms raced across central Minnesota. The storms dropped 1 to 4 inches of rain in a swath from Willmar to the Twin Cities.

Thursday's oppressive conditions reminiscent of summer in Miami or New Orleans will affect those cleaning up from storms earlier this week that toppled trees, downed power lines and ruined some structures. Damage was particularly heavy in New London, Minn. near Willmar. In Hudson, a Tuesday storm ripped a roof off an apartment building.

Canby, Minn. appeared to have been the hottest place in Minnesota on Wednesday with a high of 102 degrees. The Lac Qui Parle Airport also reached 100 degrees, the Weather Service said. The Twin Cities hit a high of 93 degrees.

Strong and possibly severe storms Thursday night into Friday will usher cooler and drier air into Minnesota. By Saturday, temperatures in the metro will be down to the low 80s, the Weather Service said.