Gophers wrestling coach Brandon Eggum agreed to a contract extension that will keep him on the job at his alma mater through the 2025-26 season, the university announced Friday.

"It is an honor to lead this storied program, along with our amazing staff," Eggum said in a statement. "We will continue to build on the tradition built by those who have worn the Maroon and Gold, keep recruiting at a high level and develop men of high character. We are excited about the future of this program."

Eggum is in his seventh season as head coach following five seasons as head assistant to J Robinson. The Gophers are 68-35 in duals under Eggum, including 5-0 this season.

"Brandon has done a fine job leading our wrestling program," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said. "He has established a successful culture where our student-athletes are excelling on the mat and in the classroom, and we are excited for him to continue to lead our program in the future."

• The Gophers men's and women's swimming teams both won their first dual meets of 2024 with ease at Tampa, with the women winning 209-52 and the men winning 183-79. The women claimed the top two spots in every race, while the men claimed the top spot in nine individual events, along with both relays.