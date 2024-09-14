Sure, Max Brosmer passed for 191 yards and a touchdown. And yes, Darius Taylor had an explosive 80-yard TD run among his 124 rushing yards and three scores. But more than anything, Saturday belonged to the Gophers defense.
Gophers blank Nevada 27-0 for first back-to-back shutouts since 1962
The Gophers go into Big Ten play with a 2-1 record and a feat that they had not accomplished in 62 years.
Behind two interceptions by Kerry Brown and one by Ethan Robinson, the Gophers blanked Nevada 27-0 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, marking the first time since 1962 that they’ve posted back-to-back shutouts.
Sixty-two years ago, Minnesota beat Illinois 17-0 on Oct. 20 at Memorial Stadium and Michigan by the same score seven days later at Michigan Stadium. That season, Minnesota also had back-to-back shutouts of Missouri and Navy to start the season and added a November blanking of Iowa.
Along with the three interceptions, the Gophers defense also posted four sacks Saturday, including 1½ by defensive back Jack Henderson.
Why it happened
After leaving eight points on the field when they settled for two first-quarter field goals, the Gophers (2-1) offense started operating with more efficiency and fed off the defense. They built a 20-0 halftime lead by making the Wolf Pack (1-3) pay for a turnover and by maximizing a two-minute drill.
Brosmer, who completed 14 of 20 passes for 195 yards in the first half and finished 16-for-26, found Taylor out of the backfield for a 10-yard TD that made it 13-0 with 4:03 left in the second quarter.
And when the Gophers got the ball back with 1:55 to play in the half, Brosmer led a seven-play, 69-yard drive capped by Taylor’s 4-yard TD run from a rugby-like scrum with 32 seconds left in the first half. Brosmer hit Taylor for 11 yards, Jackson for 14 and tight end Jameson Geers for 22 to the Wolf Pack 18. After a pass interference penalty moved the ball to the 4, Taylor’s run made it 20-0.
Nevada missed a first-half field-goal attempt, then drove to the Gophers 16 in the fourth quarter only to have Robinson make a leaping interception of a pass by Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis.
For Lewis, facing the Gophers is the stuff of nightmares. In 2021, he was Colorado’s starting quarterback when the Gophers beat the Buffaloes 30-0 in Boulder.
What it means
With the victory, the Gophers finished nonconference play with a 2-1 record, a mark that could’ve been 3-0 had they made fewer mistakes in the opener against North Carolina. Instead, the Gophers enter Big Ten play needing four wins to reach bowl eligibility. Of course, they are hoping for more. They will face an immediate challenge against rival Iowa on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium before traveling to defending national champion Michigan on Sept. 28. A difficult three-game stretch finishes Oct. 5 with a home against No. 11 USC before the Gophers hit the road to play UCLA on Oct. 12 in the Rose Bowl stadium.
MVP: Kerry Brown, Gophers
The redshirt freshman defensive back intercepted two passes, and the Gophers cashed them in for 10 points. The first came when Jalen Logan-Redding hit Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis, forcing a short throw that Brown intercepted at the Gophers 45. Brown’s second pick came in the second quarter, shortly after Brosmer threw an end zone interception. Brown returned the pick 17 yards to the Nevada 16. Two plays later, Brosmer hit Taylor out of the backfield, and the sophomore kept his balance after taking a hit and reached the end zone for a 13-0 lead with 4:03 left in the second quarter.
Play of the game
Brown gets this one, too, on his second interception and return. From that point, the Gophers were in complete control of the game.
Key stat
80 Yards in Taylor’s touchdown run with 8:58 left in the third quarter that boosted the Gophers’ lead to 27-0. The sophomore from Detroit broke loose down the right sideline, then cut back late to take away the angle that the defender had on him and cross the goal line on the left side. The TD run was the sixth longest in Gophers history.
Up next
With nonconference play in their rear-view mirror, the Gophers begin their Big Ten slate with a super-charged rivalry game against Iowa on Saturday (6:30 p.m., NBC). Last year, Minnesota ended an eight-game losing streak against the Hawkeyes, securing the Floyd of Rosedale trophy with a 12-10 victory in Iowa City. The Gophers’ victory was controversial to those on the Iowa side because Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean appeared to return a punt 54 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:21 left to play. Officials, however, ruled that DeJean had given an invalid fair catch signal, negating the return.
The Gophers go into Big Ten play with a 2-1 record and a feat that they had not accomplished in 62 years.