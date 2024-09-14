Gophers blank Nevada 27-0 for first back-to-back shutouts since 1962

With the victory, the Gophers finished nonconference play with a 2-1 record, a mark that could’ve been 3-0 had they made fewer mistakes in the opener against North Carolina. Instead, the Gophers enter Big Ten play needing four wins to reach bowl eligibility. Of course, they are hoping for more. They will face an immediate challenge against rival Iowa on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium before traveling to defending national champion Michigan on Sept. 28. A difficult three-game stretch finishes Oct. 5 with a home against No. 11 USC before the Gophers hit the road to play UCLA on Oct. 12 in the Rose Bowl stadium.